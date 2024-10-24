Published 09:42 IST, October 24th 2024
Ball has 34 points and 11 assists in return from ankle injury to lead Hornets over Rockets 110-105
LaMelo Ball had 34 points and 11 assists in his return from an ankle injury and Grant Williams made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 40 seconds left to give the Charlotte Hornets a 110-105 win over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night.
