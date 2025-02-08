Booker Scores 47 Points, Allen Forces OT With 3-Pointer at Buzzer in Suns’ 135-127 Win Over Jazz

Devin Booker scored a season-high 47 points, Grayson Allen hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime and the short-handed Phoenix Suns rallied to beat the Utah Jazz 135-127 on Friday night.

With 0.8 seconds left in regulation, Allen caught an inbounds pass and hit the 3-pointer from the right wing to tie it at 122. Allen opened the extra period with another 3 and the Suns scored the first eight points of overtime to pull away and snap a three-game losing streak.

John Collins led Utah with 21 points.. Lauri Markkanen added 20.

The Suns led 111-98 with 5:31 left in regulation, and the Jazz responded with a 13-0 run to tie it. Utah led 120-116 with 4.7 seconds left, but Allen hit two 3-pointers in the final five seconds for an improbable rally.

Allen finished with 21 points, hitting seven 3-pointers.

The Suns were playing without the injured Kevin Durant (ankle) and Bradley Beal (toe). Two other players — forward Cody Martin and guard Vasa Micic — were unavailable after being acquired from Charlotte on Thursday.

Bol Bol hit a 3-pointer with 8.8 seconds left in the second quarter to push Phoenix into a 55-all tie at halftime. Booker scored 22 points before the break on 8-of-12 shooting.

Jazz: It's a brutal loss for Utah, which looked like it had a great come-from-behind win.

Suns: It might be the best win of the season for the Suns, considering the circumstances. It's hard to say whether this will spark any sort of late-season resurgence, but it couldn't hurt.

Allen's two 3-pointers in less than five seconds are tough to beat.

Booker played 49 minutes and shot 18 of 33 from the field.