sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Novak Djokovic | 90-Hour Work Debate | Starlink | Fog Shrouds Delhi-NCR | Los Angeles Wildfires | Another Setback For Trudeau | Maha Kumbh | HMPV |

Published 11:39 IST, January 10th 2025

Bradley Beal Leads With 25 Points Off The Bench, Suns Pull Away Late To Beat The Hawks 123-115

Bradley Beal scored 25 points, Kevin Durant added 23 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-115 on Thursday night.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Bradley Beal
Bradley Beal | Image: AP

Bradley Beal scored 25 points, Kevin Durant added 23 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Atlanta Hawks 123-115 on Thursday night.

Beal — still adjusting to his new role coming off the bench — shot 11 of 16 from the field in one of his most efficient games this season. Devin Booker added 20 points and 12 assists despite shooting 0 of 8 from 3-point range.

Beal made a driving layup just before the third quarter buzzer to give the Suns a 98-92 lead heading into the fourth.

Grayson Allen, who scored 23, hit his fifth 3-pointer to give the Suns a 120-105 lead with 3:26 left. The Hawks scored the next 10 points but Allen sealed it with a tough layup in traffic with 36 seconds left.

Trae Young led the Hawks with 21 points and seven assists. Seven Atlanta players scored in double figures.

The Suns took a 38-31 lead in the first quarter after shooting 75% from the field, but the Hawks rallied with their own hot-shooting quarter to take a 72-68 advantage by halftime.

Hawks: Atlanta falls back to .500 for the season after struggling to stop the Suns' offense. The Hawks — who have dropped four of their last five games — missed forward Jalen Johnson, who missed a third straight game with right shoulder inflammation.

Suns: Phoenix has won two of its past three as it tries to shake a slump that's lasted nearly two months. The Suns have a lot of work to do, but now that their Big 3 are healthy, they have a chance to gain some momentum.

Durant, Tyus Jones and Allen hit three straight 3s to give the Suns a 120-105 lead with 4:03 left.

The Suns shot 57.6% from the field.

Hawks host Rockets on Saturday; Jazz host Suns on Saturday.

Updated 11:39 IST, January 10th 2025