Published 09:48 IST, October 24th 2024
Brandon Ingram scores 33, and the Pelicans beat the Bulls 123-111 without Zion Williamson
Brandon Ingram scored 33 points, icing the game with a baseline turnaround jumper with 1:46 to go, and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame Zion Williamson's absence to defeat the Chicago Bulls 123-111 on Wednesday night.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Brandon Ingram | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
09:48 IST, October 24th 2024