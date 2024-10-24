sb.scorecardresearch
Published 09:48 IST, October 24th 2024

Brandon Ingram scores 33, and the Pelicans beat the Bulls 123-111 without Zion Williamson

Brandon Ingram scored 33 points, icing the game with a baseline turnaround jumper with 1:46 to go, and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame Zion Williamson's absence to defeat the Chicago Bulls 123-111 on Wednesday night.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Brandon Ingram
Brandon Ingram | Image: AP
09:48 IST, October 24th 2024