Published 10:12 IST, July 19th 2024

Bronny James continues promising play with 13 points in Lakers' 93-89 win over Cavaliers

Lakers rookie Bronny James put together his second promising Summer League performance in a row Thursday night, scoring 13 points in Los Angeles' 93-89 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Bronny James
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James Jr. (9) drives the ball against the Houston Rockets during the first half of an NBA summer league basketball game in Las Vegas. | Image: AP
