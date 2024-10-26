sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Cyclone Dana | Iran-Israel War | Baba Siddique Murder | US Presidential Elections | India-Canada Row |

Published 22:04 IST, October 26th 2024

Bronny James expected to begin splitting time between Lakers, G League team after trip

Bronny James is expected to begin splitting time between the Lakers and the team's G League affiliate, even though coach JJ Reddick said those plans could change. The South Bay Lakers begin their G League season on Nov. 9 against the Salt Lake City Stars.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Bronny James
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James warms up before an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns in Los Angeles | Image: AP Photo
Advertisement

22:04 IST, October 26th 2024