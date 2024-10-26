Published 22:04 IST, October 26th 2024
Bronny James expected to begin splitting time between Lakers, G League team after trip
Bronny James is expected to begin splitting time between the Lakers and the team's G League affiliate, even though coach JJ Reddick said those plans could change. The South Bay Lakers begin their G League season on Nov. 9 against the Salt Lake City Stars.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James warms up before an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns in Los Angeles | Image: AP Photo
