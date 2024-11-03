sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Adityanath Death Threat | India vs Canada | US Elections | Middle-East Conflict | J&K Encounter |

Published 10:54 IST, November 3rd 2024

Bucks 'haven't been able to sustain 48 minutes' of solid basketball as they await Middleton's return

This isn’t the way the Milwaukee Bucks expected to open a potential bounce-back season after consecutive first-round playoff exits.Since winning their season opener at Philadelphia, the Bucks have lost five straight and are four games below .500 for the first time since March 2017.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Giannis Antetokounmpo | Image: AP
Advertisement

10:54 IST, November 3rd 2024