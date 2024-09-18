sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:00 IST, September 18th 2024

California-born coach Brian Goorjian leaves Australian men's basketball team

California-born Brian Goorjian is leaving as head coach of the Australian men's basketball team after four Olympics and two stints in charge of the Boomers.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Brian Goorjian
Australia head coach Brian Goorjian yells to his team in a men’s basketball game against Spain at the 2024 Summer Olympics | Image: AP
