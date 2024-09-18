Published 14:00 IST, September 18th 2024
California-born coach Brian Goorjian leaves Australian men's basketball team
California-born Brian Goorjian is leaving as head coach of the Australian men's basketball team after four Olympics and two stints in charge of the Boomers.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Australia head coach Brian Goorjian yells to his team in a men’s basketball game against Spain at the 2024 Summer Olympics | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:00 IST, September 18th 2024