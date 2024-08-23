Published 09:45 IST, August 23rd 2024

Cleveland Cavaliers founder and former Guardians owner Nick Mileti dies at 93

Nick Mileti, who helped found the Cleveland Cavaliers and became a prominent figure in the city's sports landscape in the 1970s, has died. He was 93.Mileti died in his sleep Wednesday in Rocky River, Ohio, according to a spokesman for the Cleveland Guardians, one of several teams Mileti once owned.