Cleveland Cavaliers founder and former Guardians owner Nick Mileti dies at 93
Nick Mileti, who helped found the Cleveland Cavaliers and became a prominent figure in the city's sports landscape in the 1970s, has died. He was 93.Mileti died in his sleep Wednesday in Rocky River, Ohio, according to a spokesman for the Cleveland Guardians, one of several teams Mileti once owned.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Nick Mileti | Image: AP
