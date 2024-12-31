Cleveland Extends Winning Streak To 7 Games With 113-95 Win Over Golden State

Darius Garland scored 25 points, Donovan Mitchell scored 23 and the Cleveland Cavaliers extended their winning streak to seven games with a 113-95 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Monday night.

Dean Wade had 10 points and 13 rebounds for Cleveland, and Jarrett Allen had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Moses Moody led the Warriors with 19 points. Jonathan Kuminga had 18 points with 10 rebounds, and Trayce Jackson-Davis had 16 points and a game-high 16 rebounds.

Dennis Schroder had 12 points, and Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins each added 11 for the Warriors.

Cleveland: The Cavaliers are halfway through a brutal four-game West Coast road trip, and so far, so good for the team with the best record. Cleveland, which was coming off a 149-135 win against Denver on Friday, now looks ahead to road games against the Lakers on Tuesday and Dallas on Friday.

Golden State: After going 12-3 to start the season, Golden State is in a freefall after losing four of its last five games and 13 of 17.

Garland picked off an errant Wiggins pass and scored on a layup to extend Cleveland’s lead to 44-36 with just under two minutes in the first half. That sequence set the tone for decisive 20-5 run that put the game out of reach late in the third quarter.

The Warriors shot 33.3% from the field and were 9 for 38 (23.7%) from beyond the arc. Cleveland shot 45.8% from the field and 18 for 47 (38.3%) from the 3-point line.