Clippers' Kawhi Leonard leaves team before game in Denver because of wildfires in LA area

Kawhi Leonard left the Los Angeles Clippers in Denver on Wednesday to be with his family in Los Angeles after they were evacuated from their Pacific Palisades home because of wildfires.

“You definitely have to take care of home. ... Totally had my support 100%,” Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said. "Going back, checking on his family and kids, making sure they’re well. And he got back, and they’re doing OK, so just happy and thankful for that.”

Leonard has played two games after missing the first 34 games of the season while rehabbing from offseason surgery on his right knee. He scored 12 points in a victory over Atlanta on Saturday and 10 points in a loss at Minnesota on Monday night.