Published 14:01 IST, October 3rd 2024

Clippers sign guard Terance Mann to a contract extension

The Los Angeles Clippers have signed guard Terance Mann to a contract extension.The team announced the deal Wednesday.Mann averaged 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 51% from the field in 75 games last season. He was drafted by the Clippers with the 48th overall pick in 2019.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Terance Mann
Terance Mann | Image: AP
