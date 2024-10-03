Published 14:01 IST, October 3rd 2024
Clippers sign guard Terance Mann to a contract extension
The Los Angeles Clippers have signed guard Terance Mann to a contract extension.The team announced the deal Wednesday.Mann averaged 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 51% from the field in 75 games last season. He was drafted by the Clippers with the 48th overall pick in 2019.
Terance Mann | Image: AP
