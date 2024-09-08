sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | Manipur Attacks | #JusticeforAbhaya | Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | Sunita Williams |

Published 14:45 IST, September 8th 2024

Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray agrees to $208M max contract extension, AP source says

Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray has agreed to a four-year, $208 million maximum contract extension, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Saturday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Denver Nuggets' star duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray
Denver Nuggets' star duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:45 IST, September 8th 2024