Published 14:45 IST, September 8th 2024
Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray agrees to $208M max contract extension, AP source says
Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray has agreed to a four-year, $208 million maximum contract extension, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Saturday.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Denver Nuggets' star duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray | Image: AP
