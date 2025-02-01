Devin Booker Scores 31 Points as Suns Run Away From Warriors for 130-105 Win

Devin Booker had 31 points and 11 assists, Kevin Durant scored 19 points against his former team and the Phoenix Suns ran away from the Golden State Warriors for a 130-105 victory Friday night.

Nick Richards added 14 points and 16 rebounds and Bradley Beal had 21 points off the bench for Phoenix.

Warriors star Stephen Curry didn't score until hitting a short jumper 7:38 before halftime on just his second shot of the game and finished with 14 points — going 1 for 6 from 3-point range. He missed his initial four tries from deep before connecting with 11:12 remaining in the game.

Moses Moody came off the bench to score 17 point for Golden State, which had hoped to build some momentum from an impressive 116-109 victory over Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.

Suns: Booker shot 7 of 15 in the first half and 12 for 23 overall with five 3s. He needs 60 points to pass Walter Davis and become the Suns’ career scoring leader. ... Phoenix, coming off a 121-113 home loss to Minnesota on Wednesday, has won six of eight.

Warriors: C Kevon Looney broke his nose against the Thunder and wore a protective mask. ... Coach Steve Kerr gave big man Quinten Post a second straight start after he played just eight minutes and fouled three times Wednesday. He had nine points and eight rebounds.

Grayson Allen had an alley-oop dunk off a nearly three-quarter court bounce pass from Booker late in the first half. llen scored five straight points starting with that sequence as the Suns took a 62-51 halftime lead.

Aside from Moody and Brandin Podziemski going 4 of 7 on 3s, the Warriors struggled, finishing 16 for 44.