Published 11:32 IST, October 31st 2024
Dodgers win World Series in 5 games, overcome 5-run deficit with help of errors to beat Yankees 7-6
The Los Angeles Dodgers won their second World Series championship in five seasons, overcoming a five-run deficit with the help of three Yankees defensive miscues and rallying on sacrifice flies from Gavin Lux and Mookie Betts in the eighth inning to beat New York 7-6 in Game 5 on Wednesday night.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
The Los Angeles Dodgers pose for a team picture after their win against the New York Yankees in Game 5 to win the baseball World Series in New York. | Image: AP Photo
