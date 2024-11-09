sb.scorecardresearch
Published 09:54 IST, November 9th 2024

Gilgeous-Alexander And Holmgren Each Score 29 Points, Thunder Rout Rockets 126-107

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren each scored 29 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder rout the Houston Rockets 126-107 on Friday night.Oklahoma City opened a six-game homestand with a victory after losing at Denver on Wednesday night for its first defeat of the season.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Chet Holmgren
Chet Holmgren | Image: AP
