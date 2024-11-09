Published 09:54 IST, November 9th 2024
Gilgeous-Alexander And Holmgren Each Score 29 Points, Thunder Rout Rockets 126-107
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren each scored 29 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder rout the Houston Rockets 126-107 on Friday night.Oklahoma City opened a six-game homestand with a victory after losing at Denver on Wednesday night for its first defeat of the season.
Chet Holmgren | Image: AP
