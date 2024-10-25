sb.scorecardresearch
Published 09:57 IST, October 25th 2024

Hawks G Kobe Bufkin partially dislocates right shoulder for 2nd time

Atlanta Hawks guard Kobe Bufkin has partially dislocated his right shoulder for the second time, the team announced Thursday. Bufkin sustained a shoulder subluxation during practice last weekend and didn't play in Atlanta's 120-116 victory over Brooklyn to open the season.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Kobe Bufkin
Kobe Bufkin | Image: AP
09:57 IST, October 25th 2024