English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 21:19 IST

India banking on home advantage to score first win in 2025 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers

The Indian team have been undergoing a focused and preparatory training camp at the National Sports Centre in Chennai for the first time since January.

Republic Sports Desk
Indian basketball players
From L to R- (Palpreet Singh Brar, BFI President - Aadhav Arjuna, Amritpal Singh) | Image:BFI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

India will be looking to bag their first victory in the 2025 FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers when they take on the formidable Iran in the Group E clash at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall, Indira Gandhi Stadium here on Monday.

The Asia Cup comprising a total of 24 countries, divided into six groups are competing in a round-robin qualifying tournament till February next year. The Indian team is placed in Group E of the qualifiers along with Qatar, Kazakhstan and Iran.

Advertisement

Last week, the national side went down to a much higher-ranked Kazakhstan in their group opener in Astana.

The Indian team have been undergoing a focused and preparatory training camp at the National Sports Centre in Chennai for the first time since January for ongoing the Asia Cup qualifier.

Advertisement

Coached by Serbian Veselin Matic and a team of support staff comprising of strength and conditioning trainers, two physiotherapists and assistant coaches- this six-week training camp has helped players to prepare well. The Coach is impressed with their competitive spirit and is banking on home support and conditions to get the much-anticipated points table.

Led by Amritpal Singh, the Indian team had started strong against Kazakhstan with point guard M Arvind Kumar doing the bulk of the scoring and centre Palpreet Singh Brar impressing on both ends of the court.

Advertisement

Speaking on the eve of the match, captain Amritpal Singh said, “There were a few learnings from the game against Kazakhstan and we are looking forward to putting our best foot forward in front of our supporters.”

Even though these are early days in the round-robin stage, Indians would want to score as many points at home and are well aware that Iran won’t be an easy opponent.

Advertisement

Basketball Federation of India President Adhav Arjuna said, “The BFI is committed to making India a formidable force in Asian Basketball and starting with this Asia Cup qualifier, which is an important tournament in the Asian Calendar to gauge our progress and plan for the future. I am confident that the players have trained and will give their best shot in Delhi.”

Qatar is the fourth team in the group and all teams will play against each other home and away with the top two teams in the group qualifying for the Asia Cup next year. The third team in the group will get another chance to qualify through the final qualifying tournament.

Advertisement

India Team: Vishesh Bhriguvanshi, M Arvind Kumar, Muin Bek H, Pranav Prince, Amritpal Singh, Kanwar Gurbaz Singh Sandhu, Palpreet Singh, Amarendra Nayak, Vaishak K Manoj, Princepal Singh, Sahaij Pratap Singh Sekhon, P Baladaneshwar

Coach: Veselin Matic

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 20:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

4 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

4 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

4 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WPL 2024, GG vs MI live: MI off to a cautious start

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  2. Kevin Owens opens up on his WWE tag team title run with Sami Zayn

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  3. LIVE Updates | NGT Asks 53 Cities to Submit Report on Polluting Sources

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. Sundeep Kishan Schools Memer Over Inappropriate Questions

    Entertainment22 minutes ago

  5. India banking on home advantage for first win in FIBA Asia Cup Qualifier

    Sports 25 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo