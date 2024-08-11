Published 10:21 IST, August 11th 2024
'Living Legend': Internet Breaks Down As Steph & LeBron Lead USA To Paris Olympics Gold
Stephen Curry and LeBron James starred for USA at the Paris Olympics as they led the men's basketball team to yet another Gold at summer games.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
LeBron James and Steph Curry with the iconic 'Night Night' celebration as USA beat France in Paris Olympics final | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
10:21 IST, August 11th 2024