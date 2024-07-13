Published 10:15 IST, July 13th 2024
Jalen Brunson agrees to a four-year, $156.5 million extension with New York Knicks
Jalen Brunson could have earned a much bigger deal by waiting a year, but chose the extension on the first day it was available to him in a move that provides a financial benefit to a Knicks team that the point guard has led to the second round of the playoffs in both seasons in New York.
Jalen Brunson looks to pass the ball during the second half of Game 5 in an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Indiana Pacers in New York | Image: AP
