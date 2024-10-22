sb.scorecardresearch
Published 07:27 IST, October 22nd 2024

Jalen Green agrees to three-year, $106 million contract extension with Rockets, AP source says

Jalen Green has agreed to a three-year, $106 million contract extension with the Houston Rockets, a person with knowledge of the details said Monday.Green, the second overall pick in the 2021 draft, is entering the final season of his rookie contract.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
