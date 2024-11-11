Published 09:00 IST, November 11th 2024
Jared Mccain And Guerschon Yabusele Lead The 76ers To 107-105 Ot Win Over The Hornets
Jared McCain had a career-high 27 points as the Philadelphia 76ers snapped a five-game losing streak with a 107-105 overtime win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night.The Sixers first-round draft pick out of Duke had 23 points in the second half and overtime was 9 for 15 from the floor.
LaMelo Ball | Image: AP
