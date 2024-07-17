Published 14:32 IST, July 17th 2024
Joe 'Jellybean' Bryant, the father of Kobe Bryant, dies at 69
Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, the father of the late Basketball Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant, has died, his alma mater announced Tuesday.Bryant, who spent eight seasons in the NBA with three different franchises, was 69.
Kobe Bryant's Father | Image: Associated Press
