sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 14:32 IST, July 17th 2024

Joe 'Jellybean' Bryant, the father of Kobe Bryant, dies at 69

Joe “Jellybean” Bryant, the father of the late Basketball Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant, has died, his alma mater announced Tuesday.Bryant, who spent eight seasons in the NBA with three different franchises, was 69.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kobe Bryant's Father
Kobe Bryant's Father | Image: Associated Press
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:32 IST, July 17th 2024