Published 12:07 IST, September 21st 2024
Joel Embiid signs 3-year, $193 million contract extension with the Philadelphia 76ers
Joel Embiid has signed a three-year contract extension with the Philadelphia 76ers, keeping him with the NBA franchise through 2029.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid goes up for the dunk during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns | Image: AP
12:07 IST, September 21st 2024