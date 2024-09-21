sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Tirupati Laddus Row | Fight Against Terrorism | PM Modi's US Trip | Quad Summit | Kolkata Horror |

Published 12:07 IST, September 21st 2024

Joel Embiid signs 3-year, $193 million contract extension with the Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid has signed a three-year contract extension with the Philadelphia 76ers, keeping him with the NBA franchise through 2029.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid goes up for the dunk during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

12:07 IST, September 21st 2024