Jordan Clarkson Scores 31 Points To Lift Jazz To 131-128 Win Over Warriors

Jordan Clarkson scored 31 points and Keyonte George added 26 to lead the Utah Jazz to a 131-128 victory over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night.

Isaiah Collier added 20 points and 11 assists. Walker Kessler chipped in 15 points and 18 rebounds and John Collins added 19 points.

Stephen Curry led Golden State with 32 points and seven assists. Brandin Podziemski added a career-high 29 points and Buddy Hield chipped in 18.

Golden State played with a shortened rotation after trading for Jimmy Butler earlier in the day.

Trailing Utah 100-96 following a jumper by Collier, Golden State went ahead when Curry and Hield combined to make three straight 3-pointers during an 11-0 run. Two more back-to-back 3s from Curry and Hield made it 120-110 with 3:30 left.

Utah made four straight baskets — highlighted by a pair of 3-pointers from Clarkson — and took a 127-126 lead on George’s 3-pointer with 27 seconds left.

Warriors: Podziemski had his third 20-point game of the season and two have come against the Jazz. He’s averaging 21.3 points per game against Utah this season.

Jazz: Kessler has 46 rebounds over his last three contests.

The Jazz scored on 10 straight possessions over the final three minutes after trailing by double digits.

Utah won just for the third time in its last 16 games against Golden State.