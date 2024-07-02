sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:57 IST, July 2nd 2024

End Of An Era: Klay Thompson Ends His ICONIC Golden State Warriors Stint, To Join Dallas Mavericks

Klay Thompson is moving on from the Golden State Warriors, with the four-time league champion agreeing to join the Western Conference champion Dallas Mavericks and change franchises for the first time in his 13-year NBA career.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Klay Thompson joins Dallas Mavericks
Klay Thompson joins Dallas Mavericks | Image: AP
