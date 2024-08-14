Published 18:05 IST, August 14th 2024

Lakers Open Cup Title Defense Nov. 15 Against Spurs. Thompson Returns To Golden State On Nov. 12

The Los Angeles Lakers’ defense of the NBA Cup title will begin on Nov. 15 in San Antonio against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs, and Klay Thompson will be back at Golden State — as a visitor with Dallas — on Nov. 12.T