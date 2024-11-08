The GREEK FREAK Is Back! Giannis Antetokounmpo Returns To Action For Bucks Against Utah Jazz

NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to action against the Utah Jazz after missing a game due to an adductor strain. The former MVP returned to action as the Milwaukee Bucks ran through the Utah Jazz in their Eastern Conference match. Giannis put up a high scoring display against the Jazz as he scored 31 points, 16 rebounds and provided 2 assists. His teammate Damian Lilliard scored 34 points, had 4 rebounds and 7 assists as Bucks defeated Jazz 123-100.

Giannis Returns To Action As Bucks Beat Jazz

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to Milwaukee’s lineup Thursday against Utah after missing a game with a right adductor strain.

Antetokounmpo had been listed as questionable on the injury report, but coach Doc Rivers said before the game that the two-time MVP would be available.

The Bucks are looking to snap out of their early season slump against the Jazz.

Giannis Having An Excellent Run Once Again

Antetokounmpo is averaging 31 points, 12.3 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.

Dame and Giannis get BUSY for 65 combined points in the @Bucks home win! 🔥



Lillard: 34 PTS, 7 AST, 4 REB, 4 STL

Antetokounmpo: 31 PTS, 16 REB pic.twitter.com/zZJctKWTJq — NBA (@NBA) November 8, 2024

Rivers also said at his pregame availability that he planned to alter his lineup, with Andre Jackson Jr. making his first start of the season and Gary Trent Jr. moving to a bench role.

Jackson played a season-high 25 minutes Monday and had seven points and seven rebounds. Trent is averaging 8 points per game and is shooting just 28.8% overall and 23.1% from 3-point range.

“We keep looking for that position just to be a good role player, a defensive stopper,” Rivers said. “Gary’s been struggling, too. I think eventually Gary will work his way back. I’m just trying to give him room to breathe and get out of his little thing, because I know he will.”