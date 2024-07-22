Published 17:58 IST, July 22nd 2024
LeBron James Will Be The Team USA Male Flagbearer For Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony
This time, he’ll be one of the stars of the show as James has been picked by his fellow U.S. Olympians to serve as the male flagbearer for the Americans in Friday night’s opening ceremony.
- Sports
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James pulls in the ball in the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets in Denver | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
17:39 IST, July 22nd 2024