Published 17:58 IST, July 22nd 2024

LeBron James Will Be The Team USA Male Flagbearer For Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony

This time, he’ll be one of the stars of the show as James has been picked by his fellow U.S. Olympians to serve as the male flagbearer for the Americans in Friday night’s opening ceremony.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James pulls in the ball in the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets in Denver | Image: AP
17:39 IST, July 22nd 2024