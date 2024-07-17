sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 14:28 IST, July 17th 2024

Lindsey Harding will be the Los Angeles Lakers' first female assistant coach, AP source says

Lindsey Harding is joining JJ Redick's coaching staff with the Los Angeles Lakers, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James pulls in the ball in the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets in Denver | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

14:28 IST, July 17th 2024