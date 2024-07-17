Published 14:28 IST, July 17th 2024
Lindsey Harding will be the Los Angeles Lakers' first female assistant coach, AP source says
Lindsey Harding is joining JJ Redick's coaching staff with the Los Angeles Lakers, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James pulls in the ball in the first half of Game 5 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets in Denver | Image: AP
