Published 14:45 IST, August 16th 2024

Napheesa Collier returns from the Olympic break to help the Lynx beat the Mystics, 79-68

Napheesa Collier had 17 points and 12 rebounds for her 13th double-double of the season, Courtney Williams added 14 points and five assists, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Washington Mystics 79-68 on Thursday night.