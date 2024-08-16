sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:45 IST, August 16th 2024

Napheesa Collier returns from the Olympic break to help the Lynx beat the Mystics, 79-68

Napheesa Collier had 17 points and 12 rebounds for her 13th double-double of the season, Courtney Williams added 14 points and five assists, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Washington Mystics 79-68 on Thursday night.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
A WNBA basketball sits on the court during a WNBA game
A WNBA basketball sits on the court during a WNBA game | Image: AP
