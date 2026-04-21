NBA: Chicago Bulls Coach Billy Donovan Resigns After 6 Seasons

Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan has resigned after six seasons, opting to step aside rather than work with a new front office, the team announced Tuesday.

President and CEO Michael Reinsdorf made it clear after firing executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley near the end of the season that he wanted Donovan to remain on the job. He said anyone who wanted to bring in a new coach was “probably not the right candidate for us.” Now, it looks like whoever the Bulls hire to run their organization will get that opportunity.\

The 60-year-old Donovan had consistently said he still has a passion for coaching and would meet with ownership after the season to discuss his future. Apparently, he didn’t hear what he needed to hear.

“After a series of thoughtful and extensive discussions with ownership regarding the future of the organization, I have decided to step away as the head coach of the Chicago Bulls, to allow the search process to unfold,” Donovan said in a news release sent by the team. “I believe it is in the best interest of the Bulls, to allow the new leader to build out the staff as they see fit.”