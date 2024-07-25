sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:23 IST, July 25th 2024

NBA says it has signed new 11-year media rights deal with Disney, NBC and Amazon

The NBA signed its 11-year media rights deal with Disney, NBC and Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday after saying it was not accepting Warner Bros.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
NBA
An NBA logo is seen on an official game ball before a basketball game, Feb. 1, 2014, in New York. | Image: AP
  • 5 min read
11:23 IST, July 25th 2024