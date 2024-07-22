Published 11:39 IST, July 22nd 2024
Ohtani hits 473-foot homer that clears bleachers at Dodger Stadium
Shohei Ohtani made his 30th home run in Dodger blue a memorable one. The superstar slugger drove a cutter from Boston pitcher Kutter Crawford 473 feet over the bleachers at Dodger Stadium during the fifth inning of Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani watches his solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Los Angeles | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
11:39 IST, July 22nd 2024