sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 11:39 IST, July 22nd 2024

Ohtani hits 473-foot homer that clears bleachers at Dodger Stadium

Shohei Ohtani made his 30th home run in Dodger blue a memorable one. The superstar slugger drove a cutter from Boston pitcher Kutter Crawford 473 feet over the bleachers at Dodger Stadium during the fifth inning of Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani watches his solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Los Angeles | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

11:39 IST, July 22nd 2024