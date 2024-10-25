Published 09:53 IST, October 25th 2024
Pacers center James Wiseman has torn left Achilles tendon after brief season debut
Indiana Pacers center James Wiseman tore his left Achilles tendon in the season opener, the team said Thursday.Wiseman was playing in his first game with the Pacers when he was hurt in the first quarter of their 115-109 victory at Detroit on Wednesday.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
James Wiseman | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
09:53 IST, October 25th 2024