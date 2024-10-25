sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Elections | Baba Siddique Murder | Khalistani Extremism | Cyclone Dana | Justin Trudeau In Hot Soup |

Published 09:53 IST, October 25th 2024

Pacers center James Wiseman has torn left Achilles tendon after brief season debut

Indiana Pacers center James Wiseman tore his left Achilles tendon in the season opener, the team said Thursday.Wiseman was playing in his first game with the Pacers when he was hurt in the first quarter of their 115-109 victory at Detroit on Wednesday.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
James Wiseman
James Wiseman | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

09:53 IST, October 25th 2024