Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid Is Suspended By NBA For Three Games For Shoving Newspaper Columnist
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was suspended by the NBA on Tuesday three games without pay for shoving a member of the media. Embiid’s suspension will begin with the next NBA regular-season game for which he is eligible and able to play.
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid looks over the court after an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Philadelphia. | Image: AP Photo
20:18 IST, November 6th 2024