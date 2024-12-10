Raptors F Scottie Barnes Leaves Game Against Knicks Because Of Sprained Right Ankle

Toronto forward Scottie Barnes left the Raptors' game against the New York Knicks midway through the third quarter Monday night because of a sprained right ankle.

Barnes was helped off the court by teammates before hopping to the locker room, unable to put weight on his right foot.

Barnes was injured when he landed on New York’s Karl-Anthony Towns while battling for a defensive rebound. Barnes scored 15 points in 23 minutes before exiting.

Barnes missed 11 games earlier this season because of a right orbital fracture and has worn protective glasses since returning Nov. 21. Toronto went 2-9 without him.

The 2022 NBA Rookie of the Year and a first-time All-Star last season, Barnes signed a contract extension this summer that could reach around $270 million if he meets supermax criteria.