Sengun Records Triple-double, Vanvleet Scores 28 In Rockets 143-107 Rout Of Bulls

Fred VanVleet scored a season-high 28 points, Alperen Sengun had 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for his second triple-double this season and the Houston Rockets routed the Chicago Bulls 143-107 on Sunday night for their fifth straight win.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Alperen Sengun
Alperen Sengun | Image: AP
