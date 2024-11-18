Published 10:36 IST, November 18th 2024
Sengun Records Triple-double, Vanvleet Scores 28 In Rockets 143-107 Rout Of Bulls
Fred VanVleet scored a season-high 28 points, Alperen Sengun had 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists for his second triple-double this season and the Houston Rockets routed the Chicago Bulls 143-107 on Sunday night for their fifth straight win.
- SportFit
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Alperen Sengun | Image: AP
Advertisement
Loading...
10:36 IST, November 18th 2024