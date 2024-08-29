sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:56 IST, August 29th 2024

Stephen Curry cherishes winning Olympic gold after tough Warriors finish

For Stephen Curry, winning an Olympic gold medal has certainly taken some of the sting away from such a disappointing end to his season with the Golden State Warriors, who missed the playoffs.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Stephen Curry in action vs Dallas Mavericks
Stephen Curry in action vs Dallas Mavericks | Image: AP
