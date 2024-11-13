sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:29 IST, November 13th 2024

Stephen Curry's Insane Close Helps Golden State Warriors Sink Klay Thompson And Dallas Mavericks

Stephen Curry scored 37 points, including Golden State's final 12, to rally the Warriors past Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks 120-117 on Tuesday night in an NBA Cup game.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Steph Curry after hitting the game winning three pointer vs Dallas Mavericks
Steph Curry after hitting the game winning three pointer vs Dallas Mavericks | Image: AP
