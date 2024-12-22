Suns All-star Guard Devin Booker Is Out At Least Two Games With Left Groin Soreness

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will miss at least the next two games with left groin soreness in the latest blow to the team's starting lineup.

Booker left Thursday's game against the Indiana Pacers in the second half and didn't return. The four-time All-Star is averaging 25.1 points and 6.4 assists per game this season.

The Suns said Saturday that Booker would be reevaluated early next week.

Phoenix's All-Star trio of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Booker has rarely been on the floor together over the past month. Beal and Durant both missed 10 games this season with various injuries, which is a big reason the Suns have lost 11 of their past 17 games.