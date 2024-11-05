Published 21:34 IST, November 5th 2024
Westbrook scores 21 points, Jokic has a triple-double and the Nuggets beat the Raptors 121-119
Russell Westbrook scored 21 points and played smothering defense on the final play of the game, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Toronto Raptors 121-119 on Monday night.
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic dunks as Toronto Raptors guard Gradey Dick (1) defends in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. | Image: AP Photo
