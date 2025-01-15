BCCI's Rajeev Shukla Downplays Huge Rift That Has Divided Team India Down The Middle

New Delhi: Following India's 1-3 defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against Australia, reports emerged of a significant rift within Team India, involving captain Rohit Sharma, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and chief selector Ajit Agarkar.

Rift Among Team India

Speculation was rife about whether Rohit would continue as captain for the upcoming Champions Trophy in 2025. However, BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla has firmly dismissed these reports, calling them mere rumours.

Rajiv Shukla, in a statement, clarified, "Completely wrong statement to be made. There is no rift between the coach and the selection chairman, and no rift between the coach and the captain." He emphasised that the team is united and focused on future challenges.

Shukla Downplays Huge Rift

Shukla also addressed concerns over the recent dip in performance of key players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, attributing it to natural phases in sports. "When you play sports, being in form or not in form happens." These are phases of life." He further explained that Rohit's decision to drop himself from the fifth Test in Sydney was a personal choice due to his form and not a result of any internal conflict.

The BCCI Vice President said that the squad for the Champions Trophy would be finalised by January 18 or 19, with the tournament scheduled to be held from February 19 to March 9 across Pakistan and the UAE. India's campaign begins against Bangladesh on February 20, with their final league match slated against New Zealand on March 22.

Shukla's statements have brought clarity to the situation, reaffirming the unity within the team and dispelling any notions of discord. The focus now shifts to the upcoming Champions Trophy, where Team India aims to bounce back strongly.

