sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Space Day | PM Modi in Ukraine | #JusticeforAbhaya | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • SportFit /
  • Bears’ Douglas Coleman III immobilized, taken from field on stretcher after tackle against Chiefs

Published 10:52 IST, August 23rd 2024

Bears’ Douglas Coleman III immobilized, taken from field on stretcher after tackle against Chiefs

Bears cornerback Douglas Coleman III was immobilized on a stretcher and taken from Arrowhead Stadium in an ambulance on Thursday night after tackling the Chiefs’ Cornell Powell on the first play of the second half of their preseason game.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Bo Nix
Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday in Denver | Image: Bo Nix
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

10:52 IST, August 23rd 2024