Boxer Mary Kom and Husband Onler Heading for Divorce? Here’s What We Know

New Delhi: Boxer and Olympic medalist Mary Kom is reportedly heading for a divorce with her husband, Karung Onkholer. If reports are to be believed, the couple has already separated and are not living together.

Mary Kom and Husband Onler Heading for Divorce?

According to media reports, all is not well between the boxing icon and her husband Onler and the couple, who have been married for almost 20 years, are living separately. The couple have not initiated divorce proceedings as of now, but it is likely.

A media report suggests that tension began brewing between the couple, following Onler's defeat in the 2022 Manipur Assembly Elections during which he incurred severe financial losses. As per the report, the boxer and her four kids have been living in Faridabad while her husband is living in Delhi with a few family members.

Mary Kom Rumoured To Be In A Relationship With Her Business Partner

No official statement has been made but as per the media reports, rumours are rife that Mary Kom, after separating from her husband, has found love again and that she may be dating her business partner, who is another boxer's husband.

Mary Kom's business partner and Chairman of the Mary Kom Foundation, Hitesh Choudhary, who is being linked with the Olympic-winning boxer, has also shared several photographs with Mary Kom, further fueling the rumours. Hitesh Choudhary is a cricketer by profession who is now handling business with Mary Kom.

Mary Kom-Onler's Love Story