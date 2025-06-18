Bombay High Court Tells BCCI To Pay Defunct IPL Team Kochi Tuskers Kerala Rs 538 Crore In Arbitral Award

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has dismissed BCCI’s plea challenging an arbitration award and directed it to pay Rs 538 crore to the now-defunct Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Kochi Tuskers Kerala.

Kochi Tuskers Kerala faced an abrupt termination from the Indian Premier League (IPL) fourteen years ago.

Bombay High Court single-judge bench of Justice RI Chagla dismissed BCCI’s challenge to the arbitral award to Kochi Tuskers Kerala.

“BCCI’s dissatisfaction as to the findings rendered in respect of the evidence and/or the merits cannot be a ground to assail the award… The arbitrator’s conclusion that the BCCI’s termination of the Kochi franchise was a repudiatory breach of contract would call for no interference… this is based on a correct appreciation of the evidence on record,” the Bombay High Court observed.

Passing the order, Justice R Chagla said that there is no ‘patent illegality’ in the arbitral awards that will require court’s intervention.

Defunct IPL franchise Kochi Tuskers Kerala had been awarded to a consortium led by Rendezvous Sports World (RSW) and was then operated by Kochi Cricket Private Limited (KCPL).

The franchise participated in IPL 2011 but their contract was later terminated by the BCCI. The franchise contract was terminated by the BCCI after KCPL and RSW failed to furnish a requisite bank guarantee.