sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Waqf Bill | Manish Sisodia | US Elections | Vinesh Phogat | Paris Olympics | Bangladesh Crisis |
  • Home /
  • Sports /
  • Boxer Imane Khelif fights for gold to cap an Olympics filled with misinformed scrutiny

Published 17:49 IST, August 9th 2024

Boxer Imane Khelif fights for gold to cap an Olympics filled with misinformed scrutiny

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif is one victory away from wrapping up her tumultuous Paris Olympics with a gold medal around her neck — a potential prize that she has called the best response to a cascade of online abuse she has endured over misconceptions about her sex .

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Imane Khelif
Imane Khelif | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

17:49 IST, August 9th 2024