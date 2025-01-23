Boxer Who Was Thailand's First Olympic Gold Medalist Is Jailed For Sexual Assault Of A Minor

Thailand’s Somluck Kamsing, left, competes against Bulgaria’s Serafim Todorov during the gold medal 57kg featherweight boxing match at the Centennial Summer Olympic Games in Atlanta | Image: AP Photo

The boxer who became Thailand's first Olympic gold medalist was convicted of sexual assault charges involving a minor and sentenced on Thursday to just over three years in prison.

Somluck Kamsing, 52, was sentenced by the provincial court in Khon Kaen, his home province, to three years, one month and 10 days of imprisonment after being found guilty of abducting a minor aged over 15 but under 18 from parents or guardians, taking a minor for indecent purposes, committing an indecent act against a minor by using force, and attempted rape.

Somluck took a 17-year-old girl back to a hotel room from a bar in Khon Kaen in northeast Thailand in December 2023.

The court originally sentenced him to four years, eight months in prison but reduced the sentence because of his cooperation with the trial, even though he has consistently denied the charges.

The court also ordered Somluck to pay 120,000 baht ($3,525) in compensation to the victim and 50,000 baht ($1,470 ) to her guardians.

He indicated to reporters he would appeal the verdict.

Somluck began his fighting career as a traditional Muay Thai boxer but transitioned to boxing and competed as a featherweight for his gold medal in the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games. He has two children.