Canelo Alvarez to defend super middleweight titles against Edgar Berlanga on Sept. 14 in Las Vegas
Canelo Alvarez will defend his super middleweight titles against Edgar Berlanga on Sept. 14 in Las Vegas as he returns for another fight during Mexican Independence Day weekend.
- Sports
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Canelo Alvarez hits Jaime Munguia during a super middleweight title fight May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. Alvarez is to defend his super middleweight titles against Edgar Berlanga in Las Vegas | Image: AP
