Published 14:37 IST, July 26th 2024

Canelo Alvarez to defend super middleweight titles against Edgar Berlanga on Sept. 14 in Las Vegas

Canelo Alvarez will defend his super middleweight titles against Edgar Berlanga on Sept. 14 in Las Vegas as he returns for another fight during Mexican Independence Day weekend.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez hits Jaime Munguia during a super middleweight title fight May 4, 2024, in Las Vegas. Alvarez is to defend his super middleweight titles against Edgar Berlanga in Las Vegas | Image: AP
  • 1 min read
14:37 IST, July 26th 2024