Canelo Alvarez wins unanimous decision in dominating title defense against Edgar Berlanga
Undisputed super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez outpointed challenger Edgar Berlanga on Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd at T-Mobile Arena.
Canelo Alvarez hits Edgar Berlanga in a super middleweight title bout in Las Vegas. | Image: AP
